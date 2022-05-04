Regeneron posts 17% 1st-qtr sales growth

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022, showing that total revenues increased by 17% to $2.965 billion compared to $2.529 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis net income per diluted share was $8.61, compared to $10.09 in the like 2021 period. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $11.49 compared to $9.89 in the first quarter of 2021. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Regeneron to earn $9.68 per share on $2.69 billion in sales.

Ups full-year guidance