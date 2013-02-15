Regeneron posts strong growth for 2012, beating analysts' estimates

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) yesterday announced that total revenues were $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 (beating consensus analysts’ forecasts of $392.4 million) and $1.4 billion for the full year 2012, compared to $123 million in the fourth quarter and $446 million for the full year 2011. Total revenues included Eylea (aflibercept) US net product sales of $276 million in the fourth quarter and $838 million for the full year 2012.
The company reported non-GAAP net income of $171 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the quarter, beating the $1.11 estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, and $530 million, or $4.66 per diluted share, for the year. GAAP net income was $470 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, in the quarter compared to a net loss of $53 million or $0.58 per share in the year-ago, and $750 million, or $6.75 per diluted share, for the full year.
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