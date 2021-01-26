Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail shows 100% prevention of symptomatic infections

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) today announced positive initial results from an ongoing Phase III clinical trial evaluating REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail) used as a passive vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in people at high risk of infection (due to household exposure to a COVID-19 patient).

Shares of Regeneron gained 1.6% to $556.80 pre-market after the announcement, but drifted bask as the day progressed.

The trial is being run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).