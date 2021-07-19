Sunday 11 January 2026

Regeneron to invest $1.8 billion in R&D boost

Biotechnology
19 July 2021
New York, USA-based Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) is set to invest around $1.8 billion in its home state, with a major expansion of its research and development facilities.

The money, which could lead to the addition of 1,000 new jobs, will be made at its base in Tarrytown, to the north of New York City.

Announcing the decision, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the expansion would help “fuel lifesaving innovation and development that benefits the entire world."

Biotechnology
REGEN-COV shown to save lives in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
16 June 2021
Biotechnology
Regeneron earnings beat analysts' expectations
6 February 2021
Biotechnology
High-dose Eylea offers promise in wet AMD
26 August 2021
Biotechnology
Nykode and Regeneron in vaccines deal worth potential $925 million
23 November 2021




The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
9 January 2026


