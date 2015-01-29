RegeneRx links with G-treeBNT to develop RGN-259 in the USA

US biotech firm RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTC Bulletin Board: RGRX) has entered into agreements with South Korea-based G-treeBNT (KOSDAQ: 115450) to develop RGN-259 for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis (an orphan indication) in the USA.

Under the terms of a joint venture (JV) agreement between the parties, G-treeBNT will be responsible for conducting and funding all clinical trials and product development through approval of a New Drug Application. RegeneRx granted the JV an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to market and sell RGN-259 in the USA. RegeneRx also contributed all of its non-clinical and clinical data generated to date.