RegeneRx links with G-treeBNT to develop RGN-259 in the USA

US biotech firm RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTC Bulletin Board: RGRX) has entered into agreements with South Korea-based G-treeBNT (KOSDAQ: 115450) to develop RGN-259 for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis (an orphan indication) in the USA.
Under the terms of a joint venture (JV) agreement between the parties, G-treeBNT will be responsible for conducting and funding all clinical trials and product development through approval of a New Drug Application. RegeneRx granted the JV an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to market and sell RGN-259 in the USA. RegeneRx also contributed all of its non-clinical and clinical data generated to date.
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