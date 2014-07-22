Regeneus's human cancer vaccine pipeline adds almost $4 million to valuation

Australian biotech company Regeneus (ASX: RGS) has expanded its portfolio to include licensing of global rights to an autologous human cancer vaccine. The technology is already licensed to Regeneus for veterinary applications, now in US marketing trials for osteosarcoma in dogs.

Developed by the Kolling Institute, Sydney, Regeneus will require fresh funds to begin the planned Phase I safety studies. The company has not confirmed the trial design and target tumor.

According to Edison Investment Research, the human cancer vaccine adds A$5 million ($4.6 million) to Regeneus’ discounted cash flow model based on indicative peak sales of A$500 million ($460 million), a launch in 2020 and a 10% probability of success. Edison has also increased its overall valuation of Regeneus to A$145 million from A$141 million.