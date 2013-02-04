Friday 9 January 2026

Regulatory news for Hyperion's Ravicti and Seattle Genetics' Adcetris

Biotechnology
4 February 2013

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Hyperion Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: HPTX) Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate) for the chronic management of some urea cycle disorders (UCDs) in patients aged two years and older.

Ravicti was reviewed under the FDA’s fast track program, designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious diseases earlier. Ravicti also was granted orphan product designation because it is intended to treat a rare disease.

Separately, Hyperion announced it has received notification from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) of the allowance of the claims of patent application number 13/417,137, which discloses optimal measurement timing and target levels for blood ammonia in UCD patients. The issued patent would have a term that expires in March 2032. After issuance, Hyperion plans to list this patent in FDA's Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence, or Orange Book.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze