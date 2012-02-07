Sunday 11 January 2026

Reinventing biopharma: Strategies for an evolving marketplace

Biotechnology
7 February 2012

The biopharmaceutical industry today is facing a multifaceted “value challenge”. It is no longer enough for biopharma companies to create products that are simply safe and effective: they must also develop medications which provide results that are superior to those already on the market, according to a report from Quintiles prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

At the same time, companies have to demonstrate this added value to a range of stakeholders if they wish to command prices that are higher than those of existing treatments. These tasks are further complicated by a shift in the balance of power among industry stakeholders, each of which may require different evidence to be convinced of a product’s value. Previously, doctors might have been satisfied with even marginal improvements in efficiency at any price; today, increasingly influential health care payers are no longer so easily convinced.

To understand the nature of the value challenge and how the industry is addressing it, this IEU study, sponsored by Quintiles, draws on a global survey of 399 senior executives in the life sciences industry and in-depth interviews with experts in the field, corporate leaders from biopharmaceutical companies and senior officials from prominent health care organizations. The report’s key findings are summarised below.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze