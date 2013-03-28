ReNeuron and Cell Therapy Catapult collaborate on new cell manufacturing technologies

UK based ReNeuron Group (AIM: RENE.L) and the Cell Therapy Catapult, which is focused on the development of the UK cell therapy industry to increase the nation's health and wealth, have signed an agreement to work together on new cell therapy manufacturing technologies and assays.

The global commercial cell therapy industry was estimated to have an annual turnover of $1 billion in 2011 and is estimated to grow to $5 billion by 2014.