Monday 12 January 2026

ReNeuron shares slump as company abandons retinitis pigmentosa program

Biotechnology
19 January 2022
eye_ophthalmic_big

UK-based stem cell and exosomes technologies company ReNeuron Group (AIM: RENE) lost 44% of its stock market value on Tuesday.

The company had just announced a strategic update following a review of the latest data from the hRPC (human retinal progenitor cells) Phase IIa clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and an assessment of the commercial potential for its exosome technology.

"We cannot justify further substantial investment in the RP program"Although there have been no serious adverse events (SAEs) attributed to the drug itself, experience in treating the subjects at the two million cell dose has shown that the surgical procedure required to deliver this higher dose has led to more surgical complications compared to that seen with the one million cell dose.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive Phase IIa stroke clinical data for ReNeuron's CTX
17 February 2020
Biotechnology
Théa pays for rights to Coave gene therapy in retinitis pigmentosa
16 September 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis to acquire Gyroscope, adding a one-time gene therapy for eye diseases
22 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze