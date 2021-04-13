Sunday 11 January 2026

Repertoire Immune bags $189 million financing

13 April 2021
Clinical-stage US biotech Repertoire Immune Medicines today announced the completion of a $189 million Series B financing.

Joining Flagship Pioneering, Repertoire’s institutional founder and principal backer, are new and existing investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), the Alaska Permanent Fund, Invus, and others.

Proceeds from this financing will support further expansion of the company’s proprietary DECODE discovery platform, accelerate its clinical and pre-clinical pipeline, expand Repertoire’s team, and enhance its manufacturing capabilities. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, Repertoire has raised more than $350 million in the aggregate to date.

