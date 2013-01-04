Repligen in $70 million deal with Pfizer for SMA program

USA-based Repligen (Nasdaq: RGEN) saw its share jump 5.6% to $6.63, after the company revealed it has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with global drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to advance its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) program, originally in-licensed from Families of SMA (FSMA).
Repligen’s SMA program includes RG3039, a small-molecule drug candidate in clinical development for SMA, as well as backup compounds and enabling technologies. Under the terms of the deal, Repligen is entitled to receive up to $70 million from Pfizer, starting with an upfront $5 million and total potential future milestone payments of up to $65 million as well as royalties on any future sales of SMA compounds developed under the agreement. SMA is an orphan neurodegenerative genetic disease that presents early in life.
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