Report shows rise in IPOs revive investments in pharma and biotech

The heightened private equity and venture capital (PEVC) deal activity in the global health care industry during the recession years has witnessed a decline since 2010, according to new analysis from Frost and Sullivan.
However, the Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment in the Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry report shows that the fall in deals was not uniform among the constituent sectors, with the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health care equipment sectors experiencing a much sharper decline in investor interest than the health care technology and provider segments. Investors started to bet on providers with the conviction they can provide quicker and safer returns than the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space, which is ridden with regulatory challenges and patent expiries.
The report reveals that the number of PEVC deals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry decreased from 1063 in 2010 to 480 in 2013. Though the returns from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry have been dwindling, they are better compared to the performance of other industries.
