ReproCELL acquires the iPS Cell Business unit of Stemgent

Japan-based ReproCELL (Jasdaq: 4978) is to acquire the iPS Cell Business unit of Privately-held US firm Stemgent. This acquisition allows the ReproCELL Group to expand the product line-ups of its iPS cell business and establish technical advantages, promoting great differentiation. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stemgent has succeeded in launching many worldwide leading iPS cell research reagent products including mRNA reprogramming kit, xeno-free culture media, and specialty chemicals for cell differentiation, and has established a world-famous, proven and trusted brand in the iPS cell field.