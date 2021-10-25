Research shows high level of effectiveness for Comirnaty in younger children

The US Food and Drug Administration has released a briefing document ahead of a planned advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, which will consider authorization of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) coronavirus vaccine in younger children.
The vaccine first became available for adolescents in the USA in May, after the agency extended an emergency use authorization (EUA) to cover this group.
More recently, real-world data from research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed the mRNA-based jab, dubbed Comirnaty, was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations in those aged 12 to 18.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze