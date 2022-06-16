Results from the DELIVER study with Vyepti published in a top-ranking medical journal

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) announced that the results from the DELIVER study have been recognized for their importance for the scientific and medical community. The results from the clinical study with Vyepti (eptinezumab) were accepted for publication in the prestigious journal Lancet Neurology, one of the most cited medical journals within neurology.
The DELIVER study results were published online on June 15, and the full paper can be accessed here: Lancet (thelancet.com)
“We are incredibly proud that our clinical research is recognized by the medical and scientific community. The publication of the DELIVER results by Lancet Neurology is a clear indication that Lundbeck performs clinical research of the highest quality, and that the results of these efforts are relevant to both clinicians and patients,” commented Lundbeck’s head of R&D.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze