Results from the DELIVER study with Vyepti published in a top-ranking medical journal

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) announced that the results from the DELIVER study have been recognized for their importance for the scientific and medical community. The results from the clinical study with Vyepti (eptinezumab) were accepted for publication in the prestigious journal Lancet Neurology, one of the most cited medical journals within neurology.

The DELIVER study results were published online on June 15, and the full paper can be accessed here: Lancet (thelancet.com)

“We are incredibly proud that our clinical research is recognized by the medical and scientific community. The publication of the DELIVER results by Lancet Neurology is a clear indication that Lundbeck performs clinical research of the highest quality, and that the results of these efforts are relevant to both clinicians and patients,” commented Lundbeck’s head of R&D.