Monday 12 January 2026

Results from the DELIVER study with Vyepti published in a top-ranking medical journal

Biotechnology
16 June 2022
lundbeck_headquarters_3_large

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) announced that the results from the DELIVER study have been recognized for their importance for the scientific and medical community. The results from the clinical study with Vyepti (eptinezumab) were accepted for publication in the prestigious journal Lancet Neurology, one of the most cited medical journals within neurology.

The DELIVER study results were published online on June 15, and the full paper can be accessed here:  Lancet (thelancet.com)

“We are incredibly proud that our clinical research is recognized by the medical and scientific community. The publication of the DELIVER results by Lancet Neurology is a clear indication that Lundbeck performs clinical research of the highest quality, and that the results of these efforts are relevant to both clinicians and patients,” commented Lundbeck’s head of R&D.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves first and only IV preventive treatment for migraine
22 February 2020
Biotechnology
Lundbeck's Vyepti meets goals in active migraine attack trial
16 June 2021
Biotechnology
EC nod for Vyepti in migraine prevention
25 January 2022
Biotechnology
Lundbeck posts positive Phase IIa results with Lu AG09222
20 April 2023


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze