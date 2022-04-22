Sunday 11 January 2026

Results of Shionogi's Phase II/III COVID-19 vaccine trial

Biotechnology
22 April 2022
shionogi-big

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has presented results from the Japanese Phase II/III clinical trial of S-268019, a recombinant protein-based vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), at the 96th Meeting of the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases.

This clinical trial was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of S-268019 in Japanese adults (including naïve subjects, vaccinated subjects, and subjects with history of infection) and elderly individuals. This is an open label trial including more than 3,000 patients. The evaluation period is 28 days after the second inoculation (Day 57), and the observation period is one year after the second inoculation.

At the time of the interim analysis (Day 57 assessment completed for all subjects), solicited treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) after inoculation were observed in many subjects, but no serious safety concerns were found, and tolerability was confirmed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Phase III trial for COVID-19 vaccine, S-268019, initiated
27 December 2021
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo progresses mRNA COVID19 vaccine development in Japan
21 October 2021
Biotechnology
New data show Shionogi's COVID-19 vaccine S-268019 matches Comirnaty
4 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi presents positive Ph II/III results for COVID-19 antiviral S-217622
31 January 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze