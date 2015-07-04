Results of the Spanish Farma-Biotech Cooperation Program

Last week saw the presentation of the Farma-Biotech Cooperation Program report, fostered by the pharma trade group Farmaindustria.

This report features the most important landmarks of this initiative during the period 2011 (when it was initiated) and 2014. Thus, it is worth highlighting that, during the 12 meetings celebrated within the framework of the Program, more than 93 stakeholders have participated, generating 86 projects of interest, said Farmaindustria.

The Farma-Biotech Cooperation Program was born in 2011 in the framework of the Spanish Technological Platform for Innovative Medicines with the aim of facilitating the necessary information and fostering potential cooperation agreements between pharmaceutical companies, Spanish small biotechnological enterprises and research centers.