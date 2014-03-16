Retrospective analysis shows tumor shrinkage with Amgen's talimogene laherparepvec

Leading independent biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) says that findings from a pre-specified retrospective analysis of patients with metastatic melanoma that showed talimogene laherparepvec reduced the size of injected tumors and also non-injected tumors that had metastasized to other parts of the body.
The analysis recorded tumor-level responses from a pivotal Phase III study evaluating talimogene laherparepvec in patients with injectable unresected stage IIIB, IIIC or IV melanoma compared to granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Full results were presented last week during an oral session at the Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 67th Annual Cancer Symposium in Phoenix.
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