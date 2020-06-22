Rexgenero buys French Car-T cell specialist's assets

British cell therapy specialist Rexgenero has bought all the key assets of Paris-based immunotherapy company aratinga.bio, a pre-clinical-stage firm developing an off-the-shelf Car-T cell therapy.

Founded in 2017, aratinga.bio has a novel approach which allows for in vivo targeting and transduction of T cells.

All assets of the firm will be transferred to a newly-created French subsidiary of Rexgenero.