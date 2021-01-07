Ribometrix inks deal with Genentech on RNA-targeted therapeutics

Privately-held US biotech Ribomtrix has announced a strategic collaboration with Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), Group, to discover and develop novel RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutics against several targets.

Ribometrix is focused on leveraging its RNA structural expertise and analytical capabilities to make the vast landscape of RNA, which is involved in a wide variety of disease processes, accessible to small molecule therapeutics.

“The ability to specifically target the 3D structure of RNA opens up an array of new possibilities in medicine, and Ribometrix is building the capabilities to deliver on that promise,” said Michael Solomon, chief executive officer of Ribometrix, adding: “This collaboration with Genentech unites our RNA therapeutics leadership with their global reach and broad expertise to accelerate development of this important new class of medicines.”