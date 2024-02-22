Rigel takes up US Gavreto rights ditched by Roche

US biotech Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US rights to cancer drug Gavreto (pralsetinib) from Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC).
The news sent Rigel’s shares up almost 10% to $1.23, while Blueprint dipped 1.5% to $86.85.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze