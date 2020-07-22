Sunday 11 January 2026

Rinvoq hits all goals in second Phase III atopic dermatitis study

Biotechnology
22 July 2020
abbvie_sign

Oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 15mg and 30mg, once daily monotherapy met both primary and all secondary endpoints in Measure Up 2, the second Phase III study in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, says the drug’s developer, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The co-primary endpoints were at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) from baseline and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0/1 (clear or almost clear) at week 16. The Measure Up 2 study evaluates the efficacy and safety of both doses of upadacitinib monotherapy versus placebo in adolescents and adults with moderate dermatitis.

Significantly more patients receiving either dose of upadacitinib monotherapy showed improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo at week 16. In the study, 60%/73% of patients receiving upadacitinib 15/30mg achieved EASI 75, respectively, versus 13% in the placebo group (p<0.001). Of patients treated with upadacitinib 15/30mg, 39%/52% achieved vIGA-AD 0/1, respectively, versus 5% of patients receiving placebo (p<0.001).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie's Rinvoq on course for second approval
31 October 2019
Biotechnology
Rinvoq hits goals of Phase III study in psoriatic arthritis
5 February 2020
Biotechnology
AbbVie files for added Rinvoq indications with FDA and EMA
2 June 2020
Biotechnology
Rinvoq meets goals of Phase III induction study in ulcerative colitis
11 December 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze