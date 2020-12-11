Sunday 11 January 2026

Rinvoq meets goals of Phase III induction study in ulcerative colitis

Biotechnology
11 December 2020
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) yesterday announced positive results from the Phase III induction study, U-ACHIEVE, which showed Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 45mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week eight, as well as all ranked secondary endpoints, in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

In the study, 26% of patients receiving upadacitinib achieved clinical remission compared to 5% of patients receiving placebo (p<0.001). U-ACHIEVE is the first of two Phase III induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.1

"Despite the availability of multiple treatment options with varying mechanisms of action, many patients still do not achieve disease control," said Dr Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie, adding: "We are encouraged by these results showing upadacitinib's potential to improve clinical, endoscopic and histologic outcomes in patients with ulcerative colitis."

