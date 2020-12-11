Rinvoq meets goals of Phase III induction study in ulcerative colitis

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) yesterday announced positive results from the Phase III induction study, U-ACHIEVE, which showed Rinvoq (upadacitinib) 45mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week eight, as well as all ranked secondary endpoints, in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
In the study, 26% of patients receiving upadacitinib achieved clinical remission compared to 5% of patients receiving placebo (p<0.001). U-ACHIEVE is the first of two Phase III induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.1
"Despite the availability of multiple treatment options with varying mechanisms of action, many patients still do not achieve disease control," said Dr Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie, adding: "We are encouraged by these results showing upadacitinib's potential to improve clinical, endoscopic and histologic outcomes in patients with ulcerative colitis."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze