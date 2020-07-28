Rinvoq meets objectives in pivotal atopic dermatitis trial

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) aspiring blockbuster Rinvoq (upadacitinib) is on course for a second indication following the presentation of pivotal Phase III results in atopic dermatitis (AD).

The AD Up trial, which met the co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints, showed that Rinvoq plus topical corticosteroids improves skin and itch symptoms in AD.

Building on previous positive results