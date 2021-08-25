Rinvoq scores a first with EC approval

The European Commission (EC) has approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib), an oral, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor from US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

This marks the first time a JAK inhibitor has been cleared for marketing in the European Union for the treatment of both adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, noted AbbVie, which pulled in global net revenues for Rinvoq from all existing indications in full year 2020 of $731 million, and $378 million in the second quarter of this year.

"This is a significant milestone for AbbVie in our pursuit to transform care in atopic dermatitis," said Dr Michael Severino, vice chairman and president of AbbVie, adding: "We are excited to provide an additional treatment option in Europe to help alleviate the burden of unrelenting itch and rash that many of these patients struggle with in daily life, despite available treatment options."