Rinvoq submitted for approval in ankylosing spondylitis

Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted to the US regulator for approval to market Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for people with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
The firm already has a submission underway with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for people with AS who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.
In August 2019, Rinvoq received US Food and Drug Administration approval for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, and the firm submitted in the USA and Europe for approval in active psoriatic arthritis in June 2020.
