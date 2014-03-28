Friday 9 January 2026

Robust 2013 for biotech licensing deals; average up-front payment jump 60%

Biotechnology
28 March 2014

Biotech licensing deals have been trending up markedly in recent months, according to the new installment of BioMeter, the quarterly report on up-front payments in the life sciences industry produced by law firm Morrison & Foerster (MoFo).

BioMeter did its first survey of regional biotech hot spots, with the Bay Area (of California, USA) – no surprise – earning the blue ribbon as the source of 12 total transactions in 2013. But there were a few eye-openers: the mid-Atlantic region was a close second, sourcing nine deals last year, followed by New York/New Jersey and San Diego tied for third with seven deals each. Boston had five, tied with Seattle and international leader Germany.

Aided by a healthy surge in fourth-quarter transactions, up-front payments for licensing deals for all of 2013 increased more than 60% from the year earlier, averaging $33.9 million. That reflects the payments received by biotech companies for treatments, therapies and devices across all stages of development, from preclinical and discovery through clinical trials and up to approved products. It is also a good illustration of the strong appetite by big pharma companies for new breakthrough treatments, especially as many blockbuster drugs go off patent.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze