Robust global biopharmaceutical pipeline offers new hope for patients, says PhRMA

The biopharmaceutical pipeline is innovative and robust, with a high proportion of potential first-in-class medicines and therapies targeting diseases with limited treatment options, according to a new report released last week by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
The report, developed by the Analysis Group and supported by PhRMA, reveals that more than 5,000 new medicines are in the pipeline globally. Of these medicines in various phases of clinical development, 70% are potential first-in-class medicines, which could provide exciting new approaches to treating disease for patients.
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