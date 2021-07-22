Monday 12 January 2026

Roche 1st half boosted by demand for diagnostics

22 July 2021
Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) posted financial results this morning showing that first-half 2021 net profit rose 2% to 8.22 billion Swiss francs ($8.96 billion) and sales increased by 8% at constant exchange rates to a better-than expected 30.71 billion francs. Core earnings per share rose 6% to 10.56 francs. Roche’s shares were down 1.3% at 386.40 francs by late morning.

However, within these figures, sales of Roche’s Pharmaceutical Division were down 7% at 21.67 billion francs (-3%at cer), impacted by biosimilars competition on sales of the established cancer medicines, while its Diagnostics Division rocketed 49% (+51% cer) to 4.33 billion francs, boosted by heavy demand for COVID-19 tests.

Outlook confirmed for 2021

Despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars, sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

Pharmaceutical
Roche ranked top by cancer patients in pharma reputation survey
2 June 2021
Biotechnology
Pieris to pocket potential $1.4 billion from Roche deal
25 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Roche to acquire long-term partner TIB Molbiol
9 September 2021
Biotechnology
Roche reports strong growth in the first nine months, boosted by diagnostics
20 October 2021


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
9 January 2026


