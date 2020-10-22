Roche and Prothena move forward with PD drug prasinezumab

Ireland-based biotech Prothena (Nasdaq: PRTA) saw its shares close up 6.1% at $11.95, after it announced that, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and Prothena plan to advance prasinezumab into a Phase IIb study in patients with early Parkinson’s disease.

The study will be designed to further assess the efficacy of prasinezumab by expanding on the patient population enrolled in PASADENA to include patients with early Parkinson’s disease on stable levodopa therapy. Prasinezumab is the first anti-alpha synuclein antibody to advance into late-stage development.

Will earn $60 million milestone