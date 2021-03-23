Roche cocktail stops coronavirus and key variants

Top-line data from a trial testing an antibody cocktail in non-hospitalized people with the novel coronavirus show a reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%.

The Phase III REGN-COV 2067 study met its primary endpoint, comparing treatment with casirivimab and imdevimab with placebo.

The trial also met all key secondary endpoints, including the ability to reduce symptom duration from 14 to 10 days.