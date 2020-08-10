Sunday 11 January 2026

Roche disappointed in etrolizumab UC results

10 August 2020
Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) announced top-line results from its Phase III program evaluating etrolizumab in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

Mixed results were seen in studies on etrolizumab as an induction therapy, and both studies evaluating the drug as a maintenance therapy failed to meet their primary endpoints, showing no significant difference in the proportion of people achieving remission with subcutaneous etrolizumab versus placebo.

Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “We are disappointed with these results, because we know that people with UC need new treatment options.

