Roche disappointed in etrolizumab UC results

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) announced top-line results from its Phase III program evaluating etrolizumab in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
Mixed results were seen in studies on etrolizumab as an induction therapy, and both studies evaluating the drug as a maintenance therapy failed to meet their primary endpoints, showing no significant difference in the proportion of people achieving remission with subcutaneous etrolizumab versus placebo.
Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “We are disappointed with these results, because we know that people with UC need new treatment options.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze