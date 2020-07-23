Sunday 11 January 2026

Roche down after posting COVID-19 pandemic-hit financials

Biotechnology
23 July 2020
2020_roche_big

Shares of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) were down more than 2% in early trading today, after it revealed that second-quarter 2020 sales fell 9.6% to 14.1 billion Swiss francs ($15.20 billion). Factoring out the strength of the franc, revenue dropped 4%.

Revenues disappoint the less optimistic projections of analysts consulted by AWP and profitability is at the lower end of the forecast range.

In the first half of 2020, group sales rose 1% at constant exchange (-4% in francs) to 29.3 billion francs and core earnings per share (EPS) grew 2% (-5% in francs), ahead of sales. International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) net income increased 3% at constant exchange rates to 8.46 billion francs, due to the strong underlying core results. As a result of the continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, the IFRS net income expressed in Swiss francs decreased 5%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Jnana Therapeutics inks deal with Roche
21 July 2020
Biotechnology
Multi-billion-dollar potential for Innovent, Roche collaboration
9 June 2020
Biotechnology
Eye drug delivery tech differentiates Roche option
23 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Roche nine-months drug sales impacted by pandemic
15 October 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze