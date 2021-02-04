Monday 12 January 2026

Roche facing biosimilars competition, but reports solid results for 2020

Biotechnology
4 February 2021
roche_basel_large-1

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning announced 2020 financial results, showing that group sales increased 1% to 58.32 billion Swiss francs ($65.43 billion) at constant exchange rates (CER), but a 5% decline in Swiss francs, as a result of continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, as well as biosimilars competition.

Core earnings per share (EPS), at 19.16 francs, grew ahead of sales at 4% (-5% in francs). IFRS net income of 15.07 francs increasing 17% (7% in francs), mainly due to the lower goodwill write-offs compared to the previous year. Roche’s shares edged up 1.65% to 321.20 francs by midday.

Pharmaceutical Division sales were 44.53 billion francs, a decline 2%; continued strong sales growth of newly launched medicines (+32%), largely offsets the impact of competition from biosimilars (-5.1 billion francs at CER), but not the additional COVID-19-related impact from missed medical appointments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Roche wins European approval for Xofluza
11 January 2021
Biotechnology
Roche's novel anti-TIGIT tiragolumab gains FDA 'Breakthrough' status
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
Wealth of positive data for Roche in ophthalmology
12 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Roche reports dip in first-half sales, as covid products demand declined
27 July 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze