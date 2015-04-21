Roche in up to $555 million cancer deal with Indian firm

India’s Curadev Pharma Private says it has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) for the development and commercialization of IDO1 and TDO inhibitors.
The agreement, the latest in a string of cancer immunotherapy deals from Roche in recent years, covers the development of the lead preclinical immune tolerance inhibitor and a research collaboration with Roche's research and early development organization to further explore the IDO and TDO pathways.
IDO1 (indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase-1) and TDO (tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase) are enzymes that mediate cancer-induced immune suppression. This mechanism is exploited by tumor cells as well as certain type of immune cells, limiting the anti-tumor immune response.
