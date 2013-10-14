Roche investing 800 million Swiss francs to expand biologics production

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning said it plans to invest 800 million Swiss francs ($879.2 million) within its global manufacturing network to increase production capabilities for its biologic medicines over the next five years.

The investment will be spread across sites in Penzberg (Germany), Basel (Switzerland), as well as Vacaville and Oceanside (USA). About 500 new jobs are expected to be created in conjunction with the facility expansions, the company noted.

"Biologic medicines have become an essential part of modern medicine and play an important role in improving the lives of patients. As the world’s largest supplier of biologics, Roche is committed to making the necessary investments to ensure ongoing supply of these medicines at the highest quality standards” said Daniel O’Day, chief operating officer of Roche’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “Increasing our manufacturing capacity also highlights the confidence we have in the research and development of a range of new biologic medicines that will help serve unmet medical needs,” he added.