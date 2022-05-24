Roche launches Phesgo for HER-2 positive breast cancer treatment in India

The local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has launched its Phesgo, the first-ever fixed-dose formulation in cancer treatment to combine two monoclonal antibodies, in India.
The formulation is composed of antibodies Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
In June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration first approved Phesgo and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also approved the formulation the same year.
In India, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved Phesgo in October last year with the import license granted in January this year.
As per the company’s Phase-II PHranceSCa study, 85% of people receiving treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer preferred treatment with Phesgo compared to IV administration, due to less time in the clinic and more comfortable treatment administration.
Globally, the company claimed over 17,000 breast cancer patients have benefitted from Phesgo as of December 2021.
The combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is thought to provide a more comprehensive, dual blockade of the HER signalling pathways.
