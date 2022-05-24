Sunday 11 January 2026

Roche launches Phesgo for HER-2 positive breast cancer treatment in India

Biotechnology
24 May 2022
roche_sign_large

The local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has launched its Phesgo, the first-ever fixed-dose formulation in cancer treatment to combine two monoclonal antibodies, in India.

The formulation is composed of antibodies Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

In June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration first approved Phesgo and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also approved the formulation the same year.

In India, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved Phesgo in October last year with the import license granted in January this year.

As per the company’s Phase-II PHranceSCa study, 85% of people receiving treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer preferred treatment with Phesgo compared to IV administration, due to less time in the clinic and more comfortable treatment administration.

Globally, the company claimed over 17,000 breast cancer patients have benefitted from Phesgo as of December 2021.

The combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is thought to provide a more comprehensive, dual blockade of the HER signalling pathways.

Cost savings

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Roche out-licenses commercialization of Actemra and Avastin in India
28 February 2018
Biotechnology
Polivy combo approved by EC as first-line DLBCL treatment
26 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Crowded Indian bempedoic acid market predicted after Zydus launch
27 May 2022
Biotechnology
Data points to potential of Roche's glofitamab in aggressive lymphoma
30 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze