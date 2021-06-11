Roche presents new data at EHA2021 on Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced the latest data from three pivotal Phase III studies of Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax) – CLL14, MURANO and VIALE-A – at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress, June 9-17 (EHA2021).

Long-term follow-up data from the CLL14 and MURANO studies support the primary analysis of Venclexta/Venclyxto, which is being developed with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and the possibility of tailoring treatment approaches based on genetic risk factors. Furthermore, the latest research shows the potential of minimal residual disease (MRD) as a key measure of disease response in CLL and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“The data from these Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations support our continued commitment to provide valuable therapeutic options for patients with hard-to-treat blood cancers,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development. “These data also advance our understanding of minimal residual disease, which we believe is a useful endpoint that may help identify patients more quickly who are in need of additional treatment,” he explained.