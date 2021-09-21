Monday 12 January 2026

Roche presents new Tecentriq data at ESMO 2021

Biotechnology
21 September 2021
Data from the Phase III IMpower010 trial testing Tecentriq (atezolizumab) after surgery and chemo in lung cancer show a 34% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death.

In a sign of the significance of the result, developer Roche (ROG: SIX) published the data in The Lancet at the same time as presenting the exploratory analysis at the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).

The study has enrolled people with stage II and III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) expressing PD-L1, and compares the impact of the checkpoint blocker with best supportive care.

