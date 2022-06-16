Roche's 10-year Alzheimer's study yields depressingly familiar result

Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced the results of a trial run in collaboration with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, the University of Antioquia in Colombia and the National Institute on Aging.

The Basel-based company has been working with these partners for more than a decade on the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease (ADAD) Colombia Trial.

In the study, the potential of crenezumab was evaluated to slow or prevent the disease in cognitively unimpaired people who carry a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer’s.