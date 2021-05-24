Monday 12 January 2026

Roche's COVID-19 antibody cocktail now available in India, marketed by Cipla

Biotechnology
24 May 2021
cipla-big

The Indian subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) and domestic drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) today announced that the first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail (casirivimab and imdevimab) is now available in India, while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.

In total they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients, said Cipla. Financial aspects of the collaboration are not disclosed.

Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centers. The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) had recently provided an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the antibody cocktail in India. It has also received a EUA in the USA and several EU countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Cipla to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv
4 July 2022
Biosimilars
Cipla and Kemwell collaborate on respiratory biosimilars
27 August 2021
Biotechnology
US govt buys more doses of Regeneron/Roche covid antibody cocktail
13 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19
30 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze