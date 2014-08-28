Analysis of Roche’s InterMune acquisition

The acquisition of US biotech company InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN) gives Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) a substantial opportunity, owing to the Breakthrough Therapy designation of pirfenidone, according to GlobalData analysts.

The oral respiratory therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) has recently received breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration, based on results from a Phase III trial. The FDA is to make its final decision on the application by late October.