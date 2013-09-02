Thursday 8 January 2026

Roche's new timesaving formulation of Herceptin approved in Europe

Biotechnology
2 September 2013

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) revealed this morning (September 2) that a new injectable (subcutaneous) formulation of Herceptin (trastuzumab) has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, an aggressive sub-type of the disease.

The approval is for both early and later stages of treatment. The subcutaneous formulation is administered in two to five minutes, rather than 30 to 90 minutes with the standard intravenous form. Herceptin generated global sales of 3.08 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in the first-half of 2013. Analysts at Credit Suisse have a net present value of 25.56 francs a share for Herceptin (10% of total) for Roche.

“More than 90,000 women in Europe are diagnosed with HER2 positive breast cancer every year,” said Hal Barron, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, adding: “We are pleased this new, formulation of Herceptin may enable patients to spend less time in the hospital and more time getting on with their lives.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze