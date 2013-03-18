Roche's Pegasys gets EU backing for chronic hepatitis C in children aged five years and older

The European Medicines Agency has expanded the approval of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) plus ribavirin for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) to include children and adolescents five years of age and older, who have not received treatment and who have tested positive for the virus.
Pegasys in combination with the antiviral ribavirin is the foundation of treatment for chronic HCV in adults. The drug was first approved in the European Union over 10 years ago.
“Hepatitis C can ultimately lead to the development of advanced liver disease if left untreated. This approval provides doctors and parents of children as young as five with a treatment combination for this infection,” said Hal Barron, Roche’s head of global product development and chief medical officer.
