Roche's Ronapreve reduces viral load in a week among hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has confirmed positive data from the Phase II/III 2066 study of Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab) in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The trial met its primary endpoint, showing that Ronapreve significantly reduced viral load within seven days of treatment in patients who had not mounted a natural antibody response of their own and who required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen.

'Add to previous findings'