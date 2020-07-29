Roche takes $2 billion punt on UCB Alzheimer's candidate

Shares of Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) were barely moved in early trading, despite the announcement of a potentially massive licensing deal for its Alzheimer’s candidate.
UCB has entered into a world-wide, exclusive license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and its biotech arm Genentech, for the global development and commercialization of UCB0107 in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a therapy area that has failed to bring any cures to the market so far.
The transaction remains subject to obtaining antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions. This license agreement does not impact UCB’s 2020 financial outlook, the company noted.
