Roche to acquire Austrian next-generation antibody firm Dutalys

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has agreed to acquire Dutalys, a privately held biotechnology company based in Vienna, Austria, in a deal that could cost it as much as $489 million. Unusually for a buying company, Roche’s shares gained nearly 3.5% to 288.70 Swiss francs on the news yesterday, although it dropped back this morning.

Under the terms of the accord, Roche will make an upfront cash payment of $133.75 million to shareholders and make additional contingent payments of up to $355 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.