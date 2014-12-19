Roche to acquire Austrian next-generation antibody firm Dutalys

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has agreed to acquire Dutalys, a privately held biotechnology company based in Vienna, Austria, in a deal that could cost it as much as $489 million. Unusually for a buying company, Roche’s shares gained nearly 3.5% to 288.70 Swiss francs on the news yesterday, although it dropped back this morning.
Under the terms of the accord, Roche will make an upfront cash payment of $133.75 million to shareholders and make additional contingent payments of up to $355 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.
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