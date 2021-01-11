Roche wins European approval for Xofluza

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has picked up European approval for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), a treatment for flu in people 12 years and over.

The European authorities have also approved Xofluza for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza. Both decisions come following positive opinions received from a scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency.

The firm submitted to the EMA based on the results of the Phase III CAPSTONE-1, CAPSTONE-2 and BLOCKSTONE studies.