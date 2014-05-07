Rolf Stahel joins Ergomed as Non-Executive Chairman

UK-based drug development services company Ergomed has announced the appointment of Rolf Stahel to its Board as Non-Executive Chairman.

Mr Stahel brings over 30 years’ experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. He led Shire Pharmaceuticals Group as Chief Executive Officer from March 1994 to 2003 and during his tenure implemented six mergers and acquisitions transforming the private $30 million company into a FTSE 100 company.